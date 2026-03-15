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Zelensky says Ukraine wants money, technology in return for Middle East drone help
World News
15-03-2026 | 05:48
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Zelensky says Ukraine wants money, technology in return for Middle East drone help
Ukraine wants money and technology in return for helping Middle Eastern nations defend against Iranian kamikaze drones, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, after Kyiv sent specialists to four countries in the region.
Zelensky told reporters in comments cleared for release on Sunday that each of the three teams sent to the Middle East consisted of dozens of people, who will conduct expert assessments and demonstrate how drone defenses should operate.
Gulf states have expended large quantities of air-defense missiles to counter Iran’s attack drones and have sought Ukraine's expertise in downing them. Kyiv downs Russian drones every night using an array of weaponry including cheaper, smaller drones or jamming equipment.
Zelensky has said that almost a dozen countries across the world have sought help from Ukraine on how to counter these attacks.
He said earlier this week that teams had been sent to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, while another official said specialists had also been to a U.S. military base in Jordan.
"This is not about being involved in operations. We are not at war with Iran," Zelensky said. "This is about protection and a thorough, complete assessment on our part of how to counter the Shaheds,” he added, referring to Shahed drones developed by Iran.
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Ukraine does not want to lose US backing because of Iran war: Zelensky
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