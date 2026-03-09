Kuwait’s Emir: We are facing an attack from a neighboring country despite not allowing use of our land

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said on Monday that his country is facing an unprovoked attack from a neighboring Muslim country “which we consider a friend, and to which we did not allow the use of our land, airspace, or waters for any military action against it.”



In a televised address, the Emir added, “The security of Gulf Cooperation Council countries is indivisible, and any violation of the sovereignty of one state is a violation of our collective security.”



He emphasized that Kuwait asserts its fundamental right to defend itself against this blatant aggression in a manner proportional to the attack and in accordance with international law.



Reuters