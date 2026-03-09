News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
0
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
11
o
South
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Sabe'e
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
0
o
Keserwan
10
o
Metn
10
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
11
o
South
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kuwait’s Emir: We are facing an attack from a neighboring country despite not allowing use of our land
Middle East News
09-03-2026 | 12:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kuwait’s Emir: We are facing an attack from a neighboring country despite not allowing use of our land
Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said on Monday that his country is facing an unprovoked attack from a neighboring Muslim country “which we consider a friend, and to which we did not allow the use of our land, airspace, or waters for any military action against it.”
In a televised address, the Emir added, “The security of Gulf Cooperation Council countries is indivisible, and any violation of the sovereignty of one state is a violation of our collective security.”
He emphasized that Kuwait asserts its fundamental right to defend itself against this blatant aggression in a manner proportional to the attack and in accordance with international law.
Reuters
Middle East News
Emir:
facing
attack
neighboring
country
despite
allowing
Next
Israel says Iran's new supreme leader a 'tyrant' who will continue 'regime's brutality'
EU urges Israel to halt operations in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-01-12
'We are not there yet', EU says on talking to Putin
World News
2026-01-12
'We are not there yet', EU says on talking to Putin
0
Middle East News
2026-02-03
Erdogan to Saudi crown prince: We are determined to strengthen bilateral relations to a higher level
Middle East News
2026-02-03
Erdogan to Saudi crown prince: We are determined to strengthen bilateral relations to a higher level
0
Middle East News
2026-03-06
Iraq, Kurds say country not a launchpad against neighbours
Middle East News
2026-03-06
Iraq, Kurds say country not a launchpad against neighbours
0
Middle East News
2026-03-05
Iran thanks Saudi for not allowing territory to be used during war: Ambassador to AFP
Middle East News
2026-03-05
Iran thanks Saudi for not allowing territory to be used during war: Ambassador to AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
16:30
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says missile launches will increase in power and frequency
Middle East News
16:30
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says missile launches will increase in power and frequency
0
World News
16:25
Putin discusses proposals for quick Iran war settlement in call with Trump
World News
16:25
Putin discusses proposals for quick Iran war settlement in call with Trump
0
World News
16:19
Pope expresses 'deep sadness' over 'innocent' Middle East victims: Vatican to AFP
World News
16:19
Pope expresses 'deep sadness' over 'innocent' Middle East victims: Vatican to AFP
0
Middle East News
16:17
Iran ready to form joint tam to investigate alleged missile attacks on Turkey
Middle East News
16:17
Iran ready to form joint tam to investigate alleged missile attacks on Turkey
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:19
Hezbollah congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on election as Iran’s new Supreme Leader
Lebanon News
09:19
Hezbollah congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on election as Iran’s new Supreme Leader
0
World News
2026-02-15
Russia's Taman port damaged by Ukrainian drone strike
World News
2026-02-15
Russia's Taman port damaged by Ukrainian drone strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-06
Dispute over Hezbollah designation clouds meeting between US senator and Lebanese delegation — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-06
Dispute over Hezbollah designation clouds meeting between US senator and Lebanese delegation — the details
0
World News
16:25
Putin discusses proposals for quick Iran war settlement in call with Trump
World News
16:25
Putin discusses proposals for quick Iran war settlement in call with Trump
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:22
Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning
Lebanon News
04:22
Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning
2
Lebanon News
07:05
Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:05
Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon
3
World News
07:28
US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate
World News
07:28
US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate
4
Lebanon News
15:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will continue until Israel leaves Lebanese land
Lebanon News
15:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will continue until Israel leaves Lebanese land
5
Lebanon News
10:22
President Aoun seeks international support for ceasefire, army deployment, and Israel talks
Lebanon News
10:22
President Aoun seeks international support for ceasefire, army deployment, and Israel talks
6
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon postpones parliamentary elections by two years
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon postpones parliamentary elections by two years
7
Lebanon News
04:04
Israeli military warns of strikes on Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, urges evacuation
Lebanon News
04:04
Israeli military warns of strikes on Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, urges evacuation
8
Lebanon News
16:33
Israel rejects new French ceasefire initiative in Lebanon: Haaretz
Lebanon News
16:33
Israel rejects new French ceasefire initiative in Lebanon: Haaretz
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More