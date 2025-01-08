News
LBCI correspondent in Haifa: Explosions heard in Upper Galilee linked to Israeli army's operations in South Lebanon
2025-01-08 | 09:59
LBCI correspondent in Haifa: Explosions heard in Upper Galilee linked to Israeli army's operations in South Lebanon
LBCI correspondent in Haifa Amal Shehadeh reported hearing the sound of rockets in Qiryat Shemona, prompting an investigation by the Israeli army into the incident.
However, she confirmed that the explosions heard in the Upper Galilee are likely to be linked to operations being carried out by the Israeli military in South Lebanon.
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan
