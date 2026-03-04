Iraq hit by total blackout: Ministry

04-03-2026 | 12:41
Iraq hit by total blackout: Ministry
Iraq hit by total blackout: Ministry

Iraq's electricity ministry said on Wednesday that the entire country had been affected by a total power outage, without identifying the cause.

"The power grid has completely shut down across all Iraqi provinces," the ministry said, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

It added that it was looking to determine the cause of the blackout and had begun restoring power stations and transmission lines. Parts of the country have come under repeated attack since the war between Israel, the U.S., and Iran broke out.

Middle East News

Iraq

Power

Outage

