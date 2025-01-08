Lebanese Forces, opposition set to endorse Joseph Aoun for presidency; Development and Liberation bloc supports consensus

Lebanon's Development and Liberation bloc has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting a consensus among the country's political factions for the next president.



In a statement, the bloc emphasized that if the national agreement leads to the election of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, they would back his candidacy.



Meanwhile, sources from Maarab told LBCI that in a meeting on Wednesday evening, the opposition, including the Lebanese Forces, is set to decide on electing General Joseph Aoun as president.