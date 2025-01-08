Updated LBCI stats: Army Commander Joseph Aoun backed by 74 MPs with 49 MPs undecided

Lebanon News
2025-01-08 | 11:10
High views
Updated LBCI stats: Army Commander Joseph Aoun backed by 74 MPs with 49 MPs undecided
Updated LBCI stats: Army Commander Joseph Aoun backed by 74 MPs with 49 MPs undecided

According to the latest updated statistics from LBCI, parliamentary blocs and MPs continue revealing their stances on Lebanon's presidential race. 

Currently, Army Commander Joseph Aoun has the backing of 74 MPs, while Ziyad Baroud has garnered five votes. 

However, 49 MPs remain undecided on their vote.  

Support for Joseph Aoun spans multiple blocs and independent MPs, including prominent figures such as Najat Aoun, Michel Moawad, Ashraf Rifi, and members of the Democratic Gathering and the Kataeb Party.  

Meanwhile, former minister Ziyad Baroud has garnered votes from Cynthia Zarazir, Halimé El Kaakour, Osama Saad, Melhem Khalaf, and Elias Jarade.

The undecided bloc, comprising 75 MPs, includes Change MPs and major blocs such as the Lebanese Forces, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), Hezbollah, and the Amal Movement.

