Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-09-2025 | 15:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing informed sources, that the German government has decided to back a French proposal for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The report added that Germany intends to support a United Nations resolution tomorrow, Friday, to adopt the declaration, led by France and Saudi Arabia.

Reuters has not yet been able to verify the report.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

support

France-led

two-state

solution

Israeli-Palestinian

conflict

LBCI Next
Netherlands plans to ban imports from Israel's Jewish settlements
Israel will kill Hamas leaders next time if they survived Qatar attack: Israeli official
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-28

'No alternative' to two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians: French FM

LBCI
World News
2025-07-31

Talks on two-state solution must begin, German minister says on way to Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-05

Finland announces joining New York Declaration on two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-31

Germany to respond to any unilateral Israeli moves on Palestinian territories: Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:48

The Netherlands to boycott Eurovision 2026 if Israel takes part: Broadcaster

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:30

Netanyahu approves West Bank settlement expansion plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:26

Hamas says Israel's Qatar attack aimed at halting Gaza mediation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50

Netherlands plans to ban imports from Israel's Jewish settlements

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Lebanese PM discusses investment opportunities with UAE businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

France steps up in Lebanon: Le Drian pushes Army support and reform talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-14

Two rockets hit southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

Source to AFP: Israeli strike near Beirut targets Hezbollah member

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Avichay Adraee conducts field tour in southern Lebanon (Pictures)

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:10

PM Salam condemns Avichay Adraee provocation near Khiam, urges full withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

France steps up in Lebanon: Le Drian pushes Army support and reform talks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:21

IMF: Team of experts to visit Lebanon this month

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:20

Syrian FM Al-Shaibani to visit beirut, government source tells LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More