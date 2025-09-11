News
Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-09-2025 | 15:49
Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing informed sources, that the German government has decided to back a French proposal for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The report added that Germany intends to support a United Nations resolution tomorrow, Friday, to adopt the declaration, led by France and Saudi Arabia.
Reuters has not yet been able to verify the report.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
support
France-led
two-state
solution
Israeli-Palestinian
conflict
