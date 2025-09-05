‘Gates of hell’: Israeli minister issues warning as Gaza operation continues

News Bulletin Reports
05-09-2025 | 13:00
High views
'Gates of hell': Israeli minister issues warning as Gaza operation continues
2min
‘Gates of hell’: Israeli minister issues warning as Gaza operation continues

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Scenes of explosions in central Gaza reflect the “gates of hell” imagery used by Defense Minister Israel Katz, who warned that once opened, the “gates” would not close until Hamas accepts Israel’s conditions to end the war, chief among them the release of all Israeli hostages and the group’s disarmament.

On the ground, the Israeli army’s strategy in the first phase of the battle has focused on destroying high-rise buildings in the Gaza Strip, citing claims that Hamas uses them as bases to control the city. 

Israel also announced it has gained control over 40% of the city.

Katz’s threats followed Hamas’ release of a video showing two Israeli captives, which fueled anger over the government’s insistence on occupying Gaza despite warnings about the risks to the hostages. 

Contrary to reports suggesting opposition to the Gaza operation, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir supports the occupation and expects the operation to take an extended period.

Meanwhile, the army acknowledged in a report that the danger to the hostages is increasing as hope for a near-term deal fades.

At the same time, the army continues instructing residents to leave their homes for the south and has reinforced the area with vehicles and combat units, amid threats of a ground operation and military control of Gaza if the hostage issue remains unresolved.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

War

Hamas

Israel Katz

Eyal Zamir

Hostages

