News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Documentaries
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation
News Bulletin Reports
24-11-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
On the night of November 26, 2024, Israel launched 50 airstrikes targeting not only Hezbollah’s military capabilities but also its financial institutions, chiefly the al-Qard al-Hasan Association. The strikes set off explosions across Beirut, the south and the Bekaa.
The attacks came just hours before a ceasefire was set to take effect. But how was that ceasefire reached?
Since the start of the war, negotiations between Beirut and Washington continued without pause, but without results. Hezbollah insisted on linking the Lebanon front to Gaza, while Tel Aviv refused to halt the war before degrading the group’s capabilities and completing its target list.
Then came the moment that shifted both the war and the talks: the pager explosions, followed by the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah.
Hezbollah, along with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, understood that the situation had entered a highly dangerous phase, while Tel Aviv waited for the right moment to impose its terms.
Negotiators say messages arrived through Egypt, the United States and Morocco — which maintains strong ties with Israel — warning that continued Hezbollah operations would prompt Israel to strike Lebanon’s infrastructure, including the airport and port.
After those messages, efforts intensified, led by five key players.
From Washington: Amos Hochstein, coordinating with former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former U.S. President Joe Biden, who was in frequent contact with former Prime Minister Najib Mikati.
From Lebanon: Mikati and Berri, who continued negotiating on Hezbollah’s behalf after the group’s leadership was shaken.
In that period — specifically in October — Iran entered the talks directly when its foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, asked Mikati in Beirut to negotiate while preserving the right to resist any occupation.
Mikati pushed back, and reports described the meeting as tense. Other accounts said Berri also rejected any Iranian interference in the negotiations.
Days passed as Israel’s assault intensified. Lebanon, losing the war, managed only to secure the current understanding on halting hostile actions, under joint French and U.S. sponsorship.
At the time, information indicated that Tel Aviv intended not only to strike public facilities but also to scrap the Blue Line demarcation and turn front-line villages into a no-man’s land to be occupied by the Israeli army.
In the end, the agreement was reached, and Hezbollah abided by it — unlike Israel, which, from the war to the negotiations and until today, continues to exercise a policy of force, backed by Washington, under the banner of protecting its national security.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Israel
Ceasefire
United States
Iran
Gaza
Hezbollah
Beirut
Strikes
Next
Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination
One-hour window: How Israel says it tracked and killed Hezbollah’s No. 2 in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-03
Between war and diplomacy: The long arc of Lebanon–Israel negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-03
Between war and diplomacy: The long arc of Lebanon–Israel negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27
Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27
Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-03
Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-03
Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16
Threats of escalation: Israel pressures Hamas as US pushes to finalize Gaza ceasefire plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16
Threats of escalation: Israel pressures Hamas as US pushes to finalize Gaza ceasefire plan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-23
One-hour window: How Israel says it tracked and killed Hezbollah’s No. 2 in Beirut’s southern suburbs
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-23
One-hour window: How Israel says it tracked and killed Hezbollah’s No. 2 in Beirut’s southern suburbs
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-22
Dispute over 4.75 million euros: EDL turns to judiciary after MEP maintenance controversy
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-22
Dispute over 4.75 million euros: EDL turns to judiciary after MEP maintenance controversy
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-14
Lebanon, Poland discuss strengthening ties and support for security and reconstruction
Lebanon News
2025-11-14
Lebanon, Poland discuss strengthening ties and support for security and reconstruction
0
World News
2025-11-03
Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan inaugurated as President: state TV
World News
2025-11-03
Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan inaugurated as President: state TV
0
World News
10:21
Poland summons Israeli ambassador over Yad Vashem post, minister says
World News
10:21
Poland summons Israeli ambassador over Yad Vashem post, minister says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15
Israel returns 45 Palestinian bodies to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-15
Israel returns 45 Palestinian bodies to Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:45
Rabih Khalife tells LBCI: Lebanon is facing water scarcity, this year is exceptional
Lebanon News
04:45
Rabih Khalife tells LBCI: Lebanon is facing water scarcity, this year is exceptional
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In the details: How did Israel kill Hezbollah’s No. 2 — and what does it mean for the group and Lebanon?
3
Middle East News
14:23
Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief
Middle East News
14:23
Iran Guards urge 'revenge' after Israel kills Hezbollah chief
4
Lebanon News
00:21
Netanyahu: Lebanon must fulfill its commitments and disarm Hezbollah
Lebanon News
00:21
Netanyahu: Lebanon must fulfill its commitments and disarm Hezbollah
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination
6
Lebanon News
00:30
Iran's Ali Larijani reacts to Tabatabai’s killing, sends condolences to Hezbollah
Lebanon News
00:30
Iran's Ali Larijani reacts to Tabatabai’s killing, sends condolences to Hezbollah
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What led to the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Inside the frantic diplomacy that followed weeks of escalation
8
Lebanon News
02:46
Iran condemns Israel’s killing of Hezbollah military commander Tabatabai
Lebanon News
02:46
Iran condemns Israel’s killing of Hezbollah military commander Tabatabai
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More