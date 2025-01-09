PM Mikati meets French envoy Le Drian before heading to Parliament for presidential election

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian Thursday morning at the Grand Serail to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon.



French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro and the Prime Minister's advisor, Ambassador Boutros Assaker, attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Mikati and Le Drian walked to the Parliament building together to attend the session to elect the President of the Republic.



Mikati also held a separate meeting with Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.