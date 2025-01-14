President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks

President Joseph Aoun emphasized to a delegation from the Islamic Shiite Supreme Council the importance of seizing current opportunities for Lebanon's progress.



He called for unity and removing obstacles hindering the formation of a new government.



The president highlighted the need for collaboration, stating, "If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks."



He characterized the recent democratic process as leading to a significant outcome and stressed that national interest must prevail over individual agendas.



Aoun also called for sending positive messages abroad, asserting Lebanon's ability to govern itself, rebuild transparently, and establish the strong state everyone aspires to.