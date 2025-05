Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received U.S. President Donald Trump upon his arrival in Riyadh, marking the beginning of the American leader’s official visit to the Kingdom.



The reception took place at King Khalid International Airport, where both leaders exchanged greetings before heading to scheduled meetings.

ولي العهد السعودي يستقبل الرئيس الأميركي لدى وصوله إلى الرياض#LBCINews pic.twitter.com/DULdqYUsmi — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) May 13, 2025