Qatar's Emir invites Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to visit Doha

2025-01-16 | 02:27
Qatar&#39;s Emir invites Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to visit Doha
Qatar's Emir invites Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to visit Doha

Qatar's Ambassador to Lebanon delivered a written message from Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. 

The message included an official invitation for Aoun to visit Doha.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Qatar

Emir

Invitation

Lebanon

President

Joseph Aoun

