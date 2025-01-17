Syrian Interior Ministry foils weapon smuggling attempt to Lebanon

2025-01-17 | 06:07
The Syrian Interior Ministry announced on Friday that it had successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons into Lebanon through illegal border crossings.

