Over 200 Ukrainian anti-drone experts deployed in Middle East: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that 201 Ukrainian anti-drone military experts were in the Middle East to help defend the region against Iranian-designed Shahed drones, and another 34 were "ready to deploy".



"These are military experts, experts who know how to help, how to defend against Shahed drones. Our teams are already in the Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and on the way to Kuwait," Zelensky told British lawmakers during an address in the UK parliament.



AFP