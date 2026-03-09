Trump says Iran war 'pretty much' over: CBS

President Donald Trump said in a Monday interview with CBS that the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran was "pretty much" over, without giving details of any solution to the conflict still raging in the Middle East.



"I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they've got no air force," Trump told CBS News by phone, repeating battle damage assessments that he has given in previous days.



Trump told the U.S. broadcaster that the United States was "very far" ahead of his initially stated war time frame of four or five weeks.



AFP