Paying the price: Fuel hike and VAT plan stir debate over Lebanon’s finances

News Bulletin Reports
17-02-2026 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Paying the price: Fuel hike and VAT plan stir debate over Lebanon’s finances
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Paying the price: Fuel hike and VAT plan stir debate over Lebanon’s finances

Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

In a move described as shocking and reminiscent of policies adopted by successive governments since 1992, the government led by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam decided at its most recent Cabinet session to increase the price of a gasoline tank by 300,000 LBP, or $3.35. 

The government also submitted to Parliament a proposal to raise the value-added tax (VAT) rate from 11% to 12%.

According to the government, the increases — which directly affect citizens’ incomes — are intended to finance the monthly compensation scheme, or the equivalent of six additional salaries, for public sector employees, both civilian and military. The total cost of the measure is estimated at $800 million.

To raise $800 million, several alternative revenue sources are available.

First, improving customs revenue collection. Lebanon imports goods worth approximately $20 billion annually, meaning customs revenues should reach around $1 billion per year. 

However, current revenues stand at only $560 million, leaving an estimated $440 million uncollected. This does not account for widespread smuggling and customs evasion at land and sea borders.

Second, annual VAT revenues amount to roughly $2.2 billion, while they should be closer to $3 billion. Due to the absence of proper automation and effective collection mechanisms, Lebanon is losing an estimated $800 million annually.

Third, revenues from fees and fines related to illegal occupation of public maritime property currently generate between $25 million and $35 million per year. Adjusting property valuation rates and increasing the fee paid by violators or licensed occupants from 0.5% of property value to between 3% and 4% could raise annual revenues to approximately $335 million.

Fourth, the cost of buildings rented by the state — most notably the headquarters of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) — costs the treasury about $23 million annually, paid to Solidere and other landlords. These expenses could be reduced through a reassessment of actual space needs and by consolidating multiple ministries and public institutions into fewer buildings.

Fifth, Lebanon’s Golf Club, which covers an area of 425,000 square meters, is leased for just $50,000 per year, raising questions about the appropriateness of such a rate.

Sixth, the Sidon Rest House, the Tyre Rest House, and the Mir Amin Palace collectively generate only $33,000 in annual rent.

Seventh, additional revenues could be secured by increasing taxes on private electricity generator operators and illegal internet distributors who use Electricité du Liban’s infrastructure. This could be coupled with improved electricity bill collection and fees on artesian well operators.

Eighth, before imposing new taxes on citizens, authorities should clarify what actions Banque du Liban took regarding influential figures who received subsidized dollar-denominated loans and repaid them at the former exchange rate of 1,500 LBP, despite the dollar trading at a significantly higher rate at the time.

Ninth, and most importantly, the monthly cost of public sector wages and pensions stands at approximately $280 million, according to Finance Minister Yassine Jaber. A restructuring of the public sector could reduce staffing levels by half, lowering the monthly cost to $140 million. Such a reform would require administrative automation and the merger of overlapping government departments.

Despite these alternatives, the government continues to ask how funding can be secured. These examples represent only a small portion of potential solutions. The core issue remains the absence of political will, with policy decisions consistently placing the burden on citizens’ pockets.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

price:

debate

Lebanon’s

finances

LBCI Next
Lebanon's election uncertainty grows: Cabinet avoids decision on expat voting
Lebanon braces for UNIFIL exit as Germany signals continued role amid shifting security landscape
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Roads blocked in Beirut and Khaldeh in protest over fuel price hike and VAT

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Lebanese Energy Minister opposed fuel, VAT hikes in Cabinet session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-29

Can lessons from Northern Ireland and Afghanistan guide Lebanon’s weapons debate?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-28

Debate intensifies in Israel over Trump, Iran, and possible military action

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's election uncertainty grows: Cabinet avoids decision on expat voting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-16

Lebanon braces for UNIFIL exit as Germany signals continued role amid shifting security landscape

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-16

Lebanon's election battle deepens: Expat district or 128 seats?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-16

Israel steps up drills ahead of second round of US-Iran talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-23

Saudi Arabia announces death of Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh

LBCI
World News
2026-01-30

Ukraine says Russia launched one missile, over 100 drones overnight

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-18

Shooting wounds two at Jordan-West Bank crossing

LBCI
World News
2026-02-01

Pope Leo calls for peace initiatives during Milano Cortina Games

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Roads blocked in Beirut and Khaldeh in protest over fuel price hike and VAT

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Lebanon’s finance minister says no new taxes in 2025, vows tougher revenue collection

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:15

PM Salam from Tripoli: Government wants public sector employees to receive their rights, and is working to improve tax and customs revenue collection

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

US Senator Slotkin to LBCI: I'm in support of more money for the LAF

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:59

Lebanon’s gas station owners' syndicate say gasoline hike caught them by surprise, warn of wider impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Germany's President visits Lebanese Navy school in Jounieh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Paying the price: Fuel hike and VAT plan stir debate over Lebanon’s finances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's election uncertainty grows: Cabinet avoids decision on expat voting

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More