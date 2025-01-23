President Aoun to Saudi FM: Strengthening bilateral ties and revitalizing Saudi presence in Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun expressed hope for stronger bilateral relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan at Baabda Palace.



He emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation across all sectors and welcomed the return of Saudi citizens to Lebanon. Aoun also extended his gratitude to the Kingdom for its continued support in helping Lebanon, particularly ending the presidential vacuum.



The Lebanese president reaffirmed his commitment to implementing the principles outlined in his inauguration speech, stating that it reflected the will of the Lebanese people and their priorities.



He highlighted the key focus areas for the upcoming phase, including reconstruction, economic recovery, and support for the Lebanese army and security institutions.