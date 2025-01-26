One killed and 17 injured in initial toll from Israeli attacks on citizens in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
26-01-2025 | 02:50
High views
One killed and 17 injured in initial toll from Israeli attacks on citizens in southern Lebanon

Israeli forces targeted citizens in southern Lebanon, resulting in one killed and 17 injured, according to preliminary reports. 

The attacks occurred in several villages, with residents of Kfarkela reporting gunfire from Israeli soldiers, which left one person injured.

In a separate development, the National News Agency reported that residents of Aita al-Shaab, in cooperation with relief organizations, were recovering the bodies of those killed in the area. 

