Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
02-11-2025 | 05:09
High views
Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon
Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Sunday that the military would step up its attacks against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, a day after the Lebanese health ministry reported four people killed in an Israeli strike.

"Hezbollah is playing with fire, and the president of Lebanon is dragging his feet," Katz said in a statement. "The Lebanese government's commitment to disarm Hezbollah and remove it from southern Lebanon must be implemented. Maximum enforcement will continue and even intensify -- we will not allow any threat to the residents of the north (of Israel)."

AFP

