News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
22
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Marhaba Dawle
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
22
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02-11-2025 | 05:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Sunday that the military would step up its attacks against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, a day after the Lebanese health ministry reported four people killed in an Israeli strike.
"Hezbollah is playing with fire, and the president of Lebanon is dragging his feet," Katz said in a statement. "The Lebanese government's commitment to disarm Hezbollah and remove it from southern Lebanon must be implemented. Maximum enforcement will continue and even intensify -- we will not allow any threat to the residents of the north (of Israel)."
AFP
Lebanon News
warns
intensifying
attacks
against
Hezbollah
South
Lebanon
Next
Interior Minister Al-Hajjar: Security and stability are Lebanon’s top priorities
Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-15
Israel says alleged Hezbollah member involved in arms production killed in Lebanon's south
Lebanon News
2025-09-15
Israel says alleged Hezbollah member involved in arms production killed in Lebanon's south
0
World News
2025-09-13
China’s military warns Philippines against provocations in South China Sea
World News
2025-09-13
China’s military warns Philippines against provocations in South China Sea
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-04
Israeli drone drops leaflets over South Lebanon's Khiam, warning against ties to Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2025-09-04
Israeli drone drops leaflets over South Lebanon's Khiam, warning against ties to Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:22
Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama
Lebanon News
09:22
Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama
0
Lebanon News
06:52
Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group
Lebanon News
06:52
Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group
0
Lebanon News
06:38
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
Lebanon News
06:38
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
0
Lebanon News
05:24
Egypt–Lebanon meeting: Cairo reaffirms support for Beirut against Israeli violations
Lebanon News
05:24
Egypt–Lebanon meeting: Cairo reaffirms support for Beirut against Israeli violations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit
0
Middle East News
10:55
Netherlands to return 3,500-year-old sculpture to Egypt
Middle East News
10:55
Netherlands to return 3,500-year-old sculpture to Egypt
0
Lebanon News
09:22
Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama
Lebanon News
09:22
Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama
0
World News
10:35
Ukrainian drone strike hits key Russian oil port, at least one vessel hit
World News
10:35
Ukrainian drone strike hits key Russian oil port, at least one vessel hit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
2
Lebanon News
06:52
Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group
Lebanon News
06:52
Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Behind barbed wire: The fate of Lebanese women trapped in Syria’s al-Hol camp
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Behind barbed wire: The fate of Lebanese women trapped in Syria’s al-Hol camp
4
Lebanon News
05:09
Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:09
Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details
6
Variety and Tech
13:51
Sisi opens Grand Egyptian Museum, calls it 'new chapter in history'
Variety and Tech
13:51
Sisi opens Grand Egyptian Museum, calls it 'new chapter in history'
7
Lebanon News
05:24
Egypt–Lebanon meeting: Cairo reaffirms support for Beirut against Israeli violations
Lebanon News
05:24
Egypt–Lebanon meeting: Cairo reaffirms support for Beirut against Israeli violations
8
Lebanon News
06:38
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
Lebanon News
06:38
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More