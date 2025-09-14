Najib Mikati defends family wealth as French authorities probe assets

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his family said Sunday that a lawsuit filed by the anti-corruption group Sherpa and other parties before France’s National Financial Prosecutor’s Office requires clarification to “set the record straight.”



In a statement, Mikati stressed that the family’s wealth was “clear, legal, and transparent,” the result of decades of international investments across various sectors long before assuming any public office in Lebanon. He said the fortune was accumulated “in full compliance with international standards of governance.”



“We have always cooperated with the relevant authorities and provided all necessary documents proving the legality of our activities,” the statement read. The family added that they had not received any official notice from French judicial authorities and only learned of the reported investigation through media coverage.



Mikati reaffirmed the family’s trust in the independence of the French judiciary and expressed readiness to provide additional information if required, reiterating their commitment to the principle of the presumption of innocence.



The statement strongly condemned what it called political or opportunistic attempts to damage the family’s reputation through “repeated allegations already dismissed by different judicial bodies.” It said the family reserves the right to pursue legal action against anyone involved in spreading or publishing misleading or defamatory information.