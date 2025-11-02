Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Hezbollah continues to receive “constant blows,” including in recent days, but is simultaneously attempting to “rearm and recover.”



Netanyahu called on the Lebanese government to fulfill its commitment to disarm Hezbollah, saying, “We expect the government of Lebanon to do what it pledged to do — to disarm the group.”



He stressed that Israel would continue to exercise its right to ‘’self-defense as defined by the terms of the ceasefire,” warning that his government “will not allow Lebanon to become a new front against us” and “will act as necessary.”