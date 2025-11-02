Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama

Lebanon News
02-11-2025 | 09:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama

Lebanon’s Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar met with Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani in the Bahraini capital, Manama, on the sidelines of the 2025 Manama Dialogue conference.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the security and political fields in a manner that serves the shared interests of the two brotherly peoples.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Al-Shaibani

discuss

strengthening

Lebanon-Syria

security

political

cooperation

Manama

LBCI Next
Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon
Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Interior Minister Al-Hajjar: Security and stability are Lebanon’s top priorities

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-15

Kremlin: Putin and al-Sharaa to discuss the presence of Russian military bases in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-23

Lebanese and French judicial officials discuss strengthening cooperation in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-27

Israel says Red Cross, Egyptian team and Hamas searching for hostage bodies in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-11

Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24

From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Egypt–Lebanon meeting: Cairo reaffirms support for Beirut against Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama

LBCI
Middle East News
05:28

Pezeshkian: Iran will rebuild its nuclear facilities “with greater strength”

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More