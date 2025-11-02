News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
20
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Marhaba Dawle
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
20
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama
Lebanon News
02-11-2025 | 09:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama
Lebanon’s Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar met with Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani in the Bahraini capital, Manama, on the sidelines of the 2025 Manama Dialogue conference.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the security and political fields in a manner that serves the shared interests of the two brotherly peoples.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Al-Shaibani
discuss
strengthening
Lebanon-Syria
security
political
cooperation
Manama
Next
Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon
Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:18
Interior Minister Al-Hajjar: Security and stability are Lebanon’s top priorities
Lebanon News
05:18
Interior Minister Al-Hajjar: Security and stability are Lebanon’s top priorities
0
Middle East News
2025-10-15
Kremlin: Putin and al-Sharaa to discuss the presence of Russian military bases in Syria
Middle East News
2025-10-15
Kremlin: Putin and al-Sharaa to discuss the presence of Russian military bases in Syria
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
Lebanese and French judicial officials discuss strengthening cooperation in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
Lebanese and French judicial officials discuss strengthening cooperation in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
06:38
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
Lebanon News
06:38
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details
0
Lebanon News
06:52
Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group
Lebanon News
06:52
Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group
0
Lebanon News
06:38
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
Lebanon News
06:38
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-27
Israel says Red Cross, Egyptian team and Hamas searching for hostage bodies in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-27
Israel says Red Cross, Egyptian team and Hamas searching for hostage bodies in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-11
Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-11
Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:52
Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group
Lebanon News
06:52
Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details
3
Lebanon News
05:09
Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:09
Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
5
Lebanon News
05:24
Egypt–Lebanon meeting: Cairo reaffirms support for Beirut against Israeli violations
Lebanon News
05:24
Egypt–Lebanon meeting: Cairo reaffirms support for Beirut against Israeli violations
6
Lebanon News
06:38
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
Lebanon News
06:38
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
7
Lebanon News
09:22
Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama
Lebanon News
09:22
Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama
8
Middle East News
05:28
Pezeshkian: Iran will rebuild its nuclear facilities “with greater strength”
Middle East News
05:28
Pezeshkian: Iran will rebuild its nuclear facilities “with greater strength”
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More