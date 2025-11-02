Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit

Egypt’s Prime Minister affirmed that Cairo supports all efforts made by the Lebanese government to preserve Lebanon’s security.



He also condemned the Israeli attacks on South Lebanon, calling on the Israeli army to withdraw from the five occupied points so that reconstruction efforts can begin.



The Egyptian premier expressed appreciation for the memoranda of understanding signed with Lebanon, stressing the need for their implementation, particularly in the commercial sector.



He added, “We have encouraged Egyptian companies to participate in the Investment Conference in Beirut.”



“We are pleased to see the resumption of meetings of the Egyptian-Lebanese Joint High Committee to implement the memoranda of understanding between both sides. Our bilateral relations have always been at an advanced level,” he said.



He also announced that he will visit Lebanon next month, accompanied by several ministers, to follow up on the activation of bilateral relations between Lebanon and Egypt.



For his part, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam noted that Lebanese-Egyptian relations stem from a long history of intellectual and human interaction, and that today, they are being revitalized toward investing in people and the future.



Salam reaffirmed Lebanon’s appreciation for Egypt’s role in supporting regional stability, its backing of Lebanon, and its continued advocacy for the country in international and Arab forums.



He explained that his talks with his Egyptian counterpart covered issues related to energy, education, health, agriculture, and technology, and that both sides signed several agreements and memoranda of understanding.