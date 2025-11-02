Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Between Israel’s threats to invoke what it calls its “right to self-defense” against Lebanon and its declared equation of striking Beirut in response to any fire targeting its northern towns, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have kept tensions high along the northern front.



During his weekly Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu discussed Israel’s policy toward Lebanon, following what he described as Hezbollah’s growing military capabilities and Lebanon’s alleged failure to meet its commitments under the ceasefire agreement.



On the ground, escalation toward Lebanon was evident. Israel said that an attack which killed four Hezbollah members in Nabatieh was intended as a message that it will intensify its strikes and that Beirut’s southern suburb will no longer be considered off-limits.



Meanwhile, Defense Minister Katz told U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus that the Israeli army “will not hesitate to strike Beirut,” while criticizing the Lebanese president and accusing him of stalling efforts to disarm Hezbollah.



As the Israeli army continues to reinforce its forces along the northern border and increase intelligence drone flights, Northern Command announced it is preparing an operational plan to present to the political leadership.



The plan reportedly aims to weaken Hezbollah and prevent it from further enhancing its capabilities, amid reports that the group possesses tens of thousands of rockets, while Israel has destroyed only 40% of its tunnels.



In a new front in its conflicts, the Israeli army has also accused UNIFIL of acting against Israel from within Lebanon — an accusation the peacekeeping force has categorically rejected.



All this escalation comes ahead of an expected Cabinet discussion on Thursday focused on Lebanon and possible major decisions concerning it.