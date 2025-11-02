News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
20
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Marhaba Dawle
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
20
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details
News Bulletin Reports
02-11-2025 | 12:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Between Israel’s threats to invoke what it calls its “right to self-defense” against Lebanon and its declared equation of striking Beirut in response to any fire targeting its northern towns, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have kept tensions high along the northern front.
During his weekly Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu discussed Israel’s policy toward Lebanon, following what he described as Hezbollah’s growing military capabilities and Lebanon’s alleged failure to meet its commitments under the ceasefire agreement.
On the ground, escalation toward Lebanon was evident. Israel said that an attack which killed four Hezbollah members in Nabatieh was intended as a message that it will intensify its strikes and that Beirut’s southern suburb will no longer be considered off-limits.
Meanwhile, Defense Minister Katz told U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus that the Israeli army “will not hesitate to strike Beirut,” while criticizing the Lebanese president and accusing him of stalling efforts to disarm Hezbollah.
As the Israeli army continues to reinforce its forces along the northern border and increase intelligence drone flights, Northern Command announced it is preparing an operational plan to present to the political leadership.
The plan reportedly aims to weaken Hezbollah and prevent it from further enhancing its capabilities, amid reports that the group possesses tens of thousands of rockets, while Israel has destroyed only 40% of its tunnels.
In a new front in its conflicts, the Israeli army has also accused UNIFIL of acting against Israel from within Lebanon — an accusation the peacekeeping force has categorically rejected.
All this escalation comes ahead of an expected Cabinet discussion on Thursday focused on Lebanon and possible major decisions concerning it.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Attacks
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Next
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-29
Israel considers US warning on Hezbollah disarmament as justification for escalating border actions—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-29
Israel considers US warning on Hezbollah disarmament as justification for escalating border actions—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-07
First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-07
First monthly report details Lebanese Army’s advances in security and border control — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-02
Political fight over election law threatens legislative paralysis in Lebanon—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-02
Political fight over election law threatens legislative paralysis in Lebanon—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-19
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-19
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01
Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01
Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01
Behind barbed wire: The fate of Lebanese women trapped in Syria’s al-Hol camp
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01
Behind barbed wire: The fate of Lebanese women trapped in Syria’s al-Hol camp
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-09
Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-09
Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-28
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus begins Lebanon visit with meeting Speaker Berri
Lebanon News
2025-10-28
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus begins Lebanon visit with meeting Speaker Berri
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-27
Israel says Red Cross, Egyptian team and Hamas searching for hostage bodies in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-27
Israel says Red Cross, Egyptian team and Hamas searching for hostage bodies in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:52
Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group
Lebanon News
06:52
Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details
3
Lebanon News
05:09
Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:09
Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
5
Lebanon News
05:24
Egypt–Lebanon meeting: Cairo reaffirms support for Beirut against Israeli violations
Lebanon News
05:24
Egypt–Lebanon meeting: Cairo reaffirms support for Beirut against Israeli violations
6
Lebanon News
06:38
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
Lebanon News
06:38
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
7
Lebanon News
09:22
Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama
Lebanon News
09:22
Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama
8
Middle East News
05:28
Pezeshkian: Iran will rebuild its nuclear facilities “with greater strength”
Middle East News
05:28
Pezeshkian: Iran will rebuild its nuclear facilities “with greater strength”
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More