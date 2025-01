Israeli forces fire at suspects near southern Lebanon border, detain several: Spokesperson

Avichay Adraee, spokesperson for the Israeli military, announced on X that "Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon fired shots on Sunday to deter and neutralize perceived threats in multiple areas where individuals were spotted approaching."



Adraee noted that several suspects were detained near the forces after they moved close enough to pose a "real threat."



He added that the suspects are currently being interrogated in the field.



He emphasized that "Israeli forces remain deployed in southern Lebanon, operating within the framework of agreements between Israel and Lebanon, while closely monitoring Hezbollah's activities in the area."



"The Israeli military will act to 'eliminate' any threats to the state of Israel and its forces," Adraee concluded.

#عاجل 🔸في وقت سابق اليوم قامت قوات جيش الدفاع التي تعمل في منطقة جنوب لبنان بإطلاق النار بهدف إبعاد وازالة تهديدات في عدة مناطق تم رصد مشتبه فيهم يقتربون منها.



🔸كما تم اعتقال عدد من المشتبه فيهم في المنطقة بعد ان تحركوا بالقرب من القوات وشكلوا تهديدًا حقيقيًا حيث يتم التحقيق… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 26, 2025