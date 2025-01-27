Alternative Press Syndicate urges action after violent attack on LBCI media team in south Lebanon

The Alternative Syndicate of Press condemned the assault on an LBCI news team, which was subjected to a violent assault in Deir Mimas, southern Lebanon, while covering the return of residents and the Lebanese army to villages in the eastern sector.



In a statement, the syndicate described the assault as a "cowardly attack" and part of a troubling pattern of aggression against media teams in southern Lebanon. This incident follows similar attacks on other outlets.



The syndicate demanded immediate action from judicial and security authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable.



Additionally, the syndicate called on Hezbollah and other influential parties to control local supporters and move away from dismissing such incidents as "isolated acts."



It emphasized that repeated threats and insults against journalists indicate an organized effort to intimidate the press.



The press union affirmed its solidarity with all affected journalists and wished the injured a speedy recovery.