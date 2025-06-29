MP Hajj Hassan on normalization with Israel: We will not change our position

29-06-2025 | 08:39
MP Hajj Hassan on normalization with Israel: We will not change our position
0min
MP Hajj Hassan on normalization with Israel: We will not change our position

Head of the Baalbek-Hermel bloc, MP Hussein Hajj Hassan, called on the Lebanese state to "fulfill its role alongside the Quintet Committee to stop Israeli attacks, secure the return of prisoners, and initiate reconstruction efforts."

Hajj Hassan stressed that "Lebanese national issues are resolved among Lebanese themselves, and we have nothing to trade with the enemy under the pressure of bombardment, killings, and assassinations."

He warned of ongoing attempts to impose normalization with Israel across the region as part of efforts to liquidate the Palestinian cause.

"As part of the Resistance Axis, we have confronted this issue over the past years and will not change our position," he affirmed.

Hajj Hassan added that normalization with Israel contradicts the interests of Lebanon, Syria, and the broader region, including the very countries that have already normalized relations.

