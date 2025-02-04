Israeli drone drops sound bombs near rescue workers in South Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab

Lebanon News
04-02-2025 | 09:14
High views
Israeli drone drops sound bombs near rescue workers in South Lebanon&#39;s Aita al-Shaab
Israeli drone drops sound bombs near rescue workers in South Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab

On Tuesday, an Israeli drone dropped sound bombs near members of the Islamic Health Organization as they attempted to retrieve the bodies of martyrs and clear roads in South Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab.  

The rescue team made two attempts to recover the bodies, but the drone repeatedly obstructed their efforts by deploying sound bombs. Despite the escalation, no injuries were reported.

Gasoline and gas prices rise in Lebanon while diesel declines
International support grows: Pressure builds for new government formation in Lebanon
