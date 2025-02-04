News
Israeli drone drops sound bombs near rescue workers in South Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
04-02-2025 | 09:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli drone drops sound bombs near rescue workers in South Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab
On Tuesday, an Israeli drone dropped sound bombs near members of the Islamic Health Organization as they attempted to retrieve the bodies of martyrs and clear roads in South Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab.
The rescue team made two attempts to recover the bodies, but the drone repeatedly obstructed their efforts by deploying sound bombs. Despite the escalation, no injuries were reported.
