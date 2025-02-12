US grants Israel permission for 'long-term' presence in South Lebanon, Israeli officials say

Senior officials in Israel's security and political cabinet have indicated that the United States has granted Israel permission for a "long-term" presence in several points in southern Lebanon, beyond the scheduled ceasefire deadline of February 18.



According to the officials, Israeli and American teams discussed this matter before and during a meeting last week in Washington between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump.



They pointed out that these understandings with the United States are still preliminary and that further work is needed to finalize the details accurately.



The officials emphasized that the Israeli military's presence in some regions of Lebanon is necessary to ensure the security of northern residents and that the U.S. side has understood this.