Ceasefire under fire: Israeli leaders warn of Iran threat, debate war’s end

News Bulletin Reports
24-06-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ceasefire under fire: Israeli leaders warn of Iran threat, debate war’s end
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ceasefire under fire: Israeli leaders warn of Iran threat, debate war’s end

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israel has maintained its air force and home front defenses at the highest level of alert, citing concerns that the ceasefire remains fragile. 

Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir warned of a harsh response to what they said was the launch of two missiles from Iran toward Israel, despite Tehran's denial of the incident.

At the same time, the Israeli government delayed officially announcing its approval of the ceasefire and informing the public—a move that reflected internal disagreements over accepting the deal without achieving the stated goal of the war: eliminating Iran’s nuclear program and its uranium enrichment capabilities.

Tel Aviv has claimed that it achieved significant gains during the 12-day conflict, particularly in strengthening deterrence and reinforcing the military’s freedom of action in Iranian airspace.

Many Israelis are now debating the aftermath of the ceasefire agreement, with growing voices arguing that it was reached prematurely.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir expressed dissatisfaction with the timing of the ceasefire, stating that he preferred the war to continue in order to eliminate what he called the “oxygen supply” of Hezbollah and Hamas.

Meanwhile, Israeli security and military officials are pushing for a broader agreement that includes guarantees to prevent Iran from rebuilding its nuclear and missile capabilities. 

Among them is Dennis Citrinowicz, former head of the Iran desk at Israel’s military intelligence, who warned: “The absence of a political agreement will place Israel in a war of attrition against Iran—one that will be more costly and difficult than any confrontation with Lebanon or Gaza.”

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Iran

Ceasefire

Defense Minister

Israel Katz

Attacks

Nuclear

LBCI Next
The '12-day war': How did the US reach a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and what happens after?
Solidarity with Iran: Will Hezbollah join Iran-Israel-US war?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08

South Lebanon under fire: Details unfold on the wave of Israeli strikes on Nabatieh

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-22

Iran Guards warn US of 'regrettable responses' after strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-21

From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-23

Israeli military says Iran threat 'to whole world' after Qatar attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

The '12-day war': How did the US reach a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and what happens after?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-23

Solidarity with Iran: Will Hezbollah join Iran-Israel-US war?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-23

Fate of Iran's enriched uranium: Did Iran move its uranium before US strike on Fordow?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

UNIFIL changes command amidst tensions in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-06

Aftermath of a deadly night: Israeli airstrikes shatter quiet in Beirut

LBCI
World News
13:50

Trump arrives in Netherlands for NATO summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27

New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
07:57

Israel attacks Iran's city of Babolsar, says ceasefire came into effect after speaking with Trump

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Three killed in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Doha missile attack: Iran's strike on US base surrounded by warnings

LBCI
Middle East News
06:21

Iran tells Qatar attack on US airbase 'not action' against Doha

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

UNIFIL changes command amidst tensions in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

MEA chairman briefs President Aoun on measures to maintain flights amid regional escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
03:37

Rockets fired from Iran target Haifa, army urges residents to take shelter

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More