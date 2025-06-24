Ceasefire under fire: Israeli leaders warn of Iran threat, debate war’s end

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Israel has maintained its air force and home front defenses at the highest level of alert, citing concerns that the ceasefire remains fragile.



Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir warned of a harsh response to what they said was the launch of two missiles from Iran toward Israel, despite Tehran's denial of the incident.



At the same time, the Israeli government delayed officially announcing its approval of the ceasefire and informing the public—a move that reflected internal disagreements over accepting the deal without achieving the stated goal of the war: eliminating Iran’s nuclear program and its uranium enrichment capabilities.



Tel Aviv has claimed that it achieved significant gains during the 12-day conflict, particularly in strengthening deterrence and reinforcing the military’s freedom of action in Iranian airspace.



Many Israelis are now debating the aftermath of the ceasefire agreement, with growing voices arguing that it was reached prematurely.



National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir expressed dissatisfaction with the timing of the ceasefire, stating that he preferred the war to continue in order to eliminate what he called the “oxygen supply” of Hezbollah and Hamas.



Meanwhile, Israeli security and military officials are pushing for a broader agreement that includes guarantees to prevent Iran from rebuilding its nuclear and missile capabilities.



Among them is Dennis Citrinowicz, former head of the Iran desk at Israel’s military intelligence, who warned: “The absence of a political agreement will place Israel in a war of attrition against Iran—one that will be more costly and difficult than any confrontation with Lebanon or Gaza.”