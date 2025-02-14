Gunfire and drone activity reported as Israeli forces move near Yaroun, south Lebanon

14-02-2025 | 07:09
Gunfire and drone activity reported as Israeli forces move near Yaroun, south Lebanon

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported Friday that Israeli military vehicles have advanced towards Khallat Ashour on the northeastern outskirts of the town of Yaroun in the Bint Jbeil district. 

This coincided with gunfire in the vicinity of the area towards the earthen berm at the town's entrance, along with drone activity in the region's airspace.
 

