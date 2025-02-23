Lebanon's President meets Iranian delegation, discuss bilateral relations: Sources to LBCI

Lebanon News
23-02-2025 | 06:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s President meets Iranian delegation, discuss bilateral relations: Sources to LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's President meets Iranian delegation, discuss bilateral relations: Sources to LBCI

Sources told LBCI that the meeting between Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun and the Iranian delegation was positive, focusing on broad discussions. 

The President underscored the importance of fostering strong relations with Iran while respecting national sovereignty.
 
President Aoun told the delegation that Lebanon has made great sacrifices for the Palestinian cause and supports the outcome of the recent Riyadh summit, particularly its stance on the two-state solution.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Joseph Aoun

Lebanon

President

Iran

Delegation

Discussions

LBCI Next
Israeli warplanes fly over Lebanon's Bekaa region
Hundreds of thousands gather for funeral of Hezbollah's former leaders
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-15

Former President Michel Aoun meets PM-designate Nawaf Salam to discuss Lebanon's challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Ukraine's Zelenskyy congratulates President Aoun on election during phone call, discusses bilateral relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-20

World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-22

President Aoun meets US congressional delegation; Ronny Jackson emphasizes commitment to Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun champions sovereignty in key Iranian discussions — The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

A day of mourning: Mass funeral procession in Beirut for Nasrallah, Safieddinne draws foreign and local figures

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:31

Israeli drones carry out two airstrikes on Wadi Zibqin in South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-10

Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-18

First day of Ramadan announced on March 1, 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

A day of mourning: Mass funeral procession in Beirut for Nasrallah, Safieddinne draws foreign and local figures

LBCI
Middle East News
06:46

Iran's Khamenei vows 'resistance' to Israel, as funeral underway for Hezbollah chief

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israel says army planes fly over Nasrallah funeral in Beirut, 'sending clear message'

LBCI
Middle East News
03:18

Israel to monitor Nasrallah’s funeral from the air – Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem bids farewell to Nasrallah, Safieddine: We will not abandon the option of resistance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:48

Large crowds march toward Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium for Hezbollah’s former leaders Nasrallah and Safieddine

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More