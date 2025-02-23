News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
8
o
Bekaa
0
o
Keserwan
8
o
Metn
8
o
Mount Lebanon
3
o
North
8
o
South
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
8
o
Bekaa
0
o
Keserwan
8
o
Metn
8
o
Mount Lebanon
3
o
North
8
o
South
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Movies
News Bulletin
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's President meets Iranian delegation, discuss bilateral relations: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
23-02-2025 | 06:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's President meets Iranian delegation, discuss bilateral relations: Sources to LBCI
Sources told LBCI that the meeting between Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun and the Iranian delegation was positive, focusing on broad discussions.
The President underscored the importance of fostering strong relations with Iran while respecting national sovereignty.
President Aoun told the delegation that Lebanon has made great sacrifices for the Palestinian cause and supports the outcome of the recent Riyadh summit, particularly its stance on the two-state solution.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Joseph Aoun
Lebanon
President
Iran
Delegation
Discussions
Next
Israeli warplanes fly over Lebanon's Bekaa region
Hundreds of thousands gather for funeral of Hezbollah's former leaders
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-15
Former President Michel Aoun meets PM-designate Nawaf Salam to discuss Lebanon's challenges
Lebanon News
2025-01-15
Former President Michel Aoun meets PM-designate Nawaf Salam to discuss Lebanon's challenges
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Ukraine's Zelenskyy congratulates President Aoun on election during phone call, discusses bilateral relations
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Ukraine's Zelenskyy congratulates President Aoun on election during phone call, discusses bilateral relations
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-20
World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-20
World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-22
President Aoun meets US congressional delegation; Ronny Jackson emphasizes commitment to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-02-22
President Aoun meets US congressional delegation; Ronny Jackson emphasizes commitment to Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun champions sovereignty in key Iranian discussions — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun champions sovereignty in key Iranian discussions — The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
A day of mourning: Mass funeral procession in Beirut for Nasrallah, Safieddinne draws foreign and local figures
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
A day of mourning: Mass funeral procession in Beirut for Nasrallah, Safieddinne draws foreign and local figures
0
Lebanon News
11:31
Israeli drones carry out two airstrikes on Wadi Zibqin in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:31
Israeli drones carry out two airstrikes on Wadi Zibqin in South Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-10
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-10
Following Joseph Aoun's election as Lebanon's president, what’s next?
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
First day of Ramadan announced on March 1, 2025
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
First day of Ramadan announced on March 1, 2025
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
A day of mourning: Mass funeral procession in Beirut for Nasrallah, Safieddinne draws foreign and local figures
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
A day of mourning: Mass funeral procession in Beirut for Nasrallah, Safieddinne draws foreign and local figures
0
Middle East News
06:46
Iran's Khamenei vows 'resistance' to Israel, as funeral underway for Hezbollah chief
Middle East News
06:46
Iran's Khamenei vows 'resistance' to Israel, as funeral underway for Hezbollah chief
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:13
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
07:13
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
06:23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
06:23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
02:43
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
02:43
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:26
Israel says army planes fly over Nasrallah funeral in Beirut, 'sending clear message'
Lebanon News
07:26
Israel says army planes fly over Nasrallah funeral in Beirut, 'sending clear message'
2
Middle East News
03:18
Israel to monitor Nasrallah’s funeral from the air – Report
Middle East News
03:18
Israel to monitor Nasrallah’s funeral from the air – Report
3
Lebanon News
07:03
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem bids farewell to Nasrallah, Safieddine: We will not abandon the option of resistance
Lebanon News
07:03
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem bids farewell to Nasrallah, Safieddine: We will not abandon the option of resistance
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength
5
Lebanon News
02:43
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
02:43
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
6
Lebanon News
06:23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
06:23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
7
Lebanon News
01:48
Large crowds march toward Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium for Hezbollah’s former leaders Nasrallah and Safieddine
Lebanon News
01:48
Large crowds march toward Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium for Hezbollah’s former leaders Nasrallah and Safieddine
8
Lebanon News
07:13
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
07:13
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More