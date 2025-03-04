US waives $95 million in military aid to Lebanon despite Trump administration freeze: Axios

According to Axios correspondent Barak Ravid, two U.S. officials said the State Department is waiving $95 million in military assistance to Lebanon's armed forces despite the Trump administration's nearly 90-day freeze on foreign aid.

"The Department approved an exception to expend the $95 million of foreign military funding recently reprogrammed to Lebanon. We are working with our Department of Defense colleagues to move forward with the implementation of these funds," a State Department spokesperson told Axios.

According to the American news website, U.S. and Israeli officials further claimed that there is a "quiet understanding between the three countries" that the Israeli army presence will continue for weeks or months "until the Lebanese army stabilizes the situation in southern Lebanon."



It noted, citing officials, that the Lebanese army entered areas in south Lebanon that used to be controlled by Hezbollah.



"[Joseph] Aoun presidency is a historic opportunity to change the reality in Lebanon for the better," a U.S. official also told Axios.