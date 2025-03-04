News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US waives $95 million in military aid to Lebanon despite Trump administration freeze: Axios
Lebanon News
04-03-2025 | 10:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US waives $95 million in military aid to Lebanon despite Trump administration freeze: Axios
According to Axios correspondent Barak Ravid, two U.S. officials said the State Department is waiving $95 million in military assistance to Lebanon's armed forces despite the Trump administration's nearly 90-day freeze on foreign aid.
"The Department approved an exception to expend the $95 million of foreign military funding recently reprogrammed to Lebanon. We are working with our Department of Defense colleagues to move forward with the implementation of these funds," a State Department spokesperson told Axios.
According to the American news website, U.S. and Israeli officials further claimed that there is a "quiet understanding between the three countries" that the Israeli army presence will continue for weeks or months "until the Lebanese army stabilizes the situation in southern Lebanon."
It noted, citing officials, that the Lebanese army entered areas in south Lebanon that used to be controlled by Hezbollah.
"[Joseph] Aoun presidency is a historic opportunity to change the reality in Lebanon for the better," a U.S. official also told Axios.
Lebanon News
World News
Lebanon
Army
Aid
United States
State Department
Next
President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince
Walid Jumblatt during Druze meeting: This period is even more dangerous than past moments in history
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-25
US issues freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review: Reuters
World News
2025-01-25
US issues freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review: Reuters
0
World News
04:17
Trump halts all US military aid to Ukraine after angry clash with Zelenskiy
World News
04:17
Trump halts all US military aid to Ukraine after angry clash with Zelenskiy
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
UNRWA Lebanon says not impacted by US aid freeze or new Israeli law
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
UNRWA Lebanon says not impacted by US aid freeze or new Israeli law
0
World News
2025-02-11
Norwegian aid group lays off 1,700 workers over US aid freeze
World News
2025-02-11
Norwegian aid group lays off 1,700 workers over US aid freeze
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:28
Arab summit reaffirms support for Lebanon, condemns Israeli violations
Lebanon News
14:28
Arab summit reaffirms support for Lebanon, condemns Israeli violations
0
Lebanon News
14:00
President Aoun meets Syria’s President al-Sharaa at emergency Arab summit
Lebanon News
14:00
President Aoun meets Syria’s President al-Sharaa at emergency Arab summit
0
Lebanon News
13:27
Jordan to send new batch of military vehicles to support Lebanese army
Lebanon News
13:27
Jordan to send new batch of military vehicles to support Lebanese army
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Municipal elections set for May, despite challenges in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Municipal elections set for May, despite challenges in southern Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
From parliament, MP Osama Saad says he is granting confidence to the government
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
From parliament, MP Osama Saad says he is granting confidence to the government
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Sources to LBCI: Syrian authorities notify Lebanon of daily border closure at Masnaa from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Sources to LBCI: Syrian authorities notify Lebanon of daily border closure at Masnaa from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
Lebanon's President says speaking to US, France to press for Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
Lebanon's President says speaking to US, France to press for Israeli withdrawal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-23
Slow and steady progress: Political negotiations drag on as Lebanon seeks new government
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-23
Slow and steady progress: Political negotiations drag on as Lebanon seeks new government
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:30
Israeli army radio claims Israel killed key figure in Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:30
Israeli army radio claims Israel killed key figure in Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
03:02
President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince
Lebanon News
03:02
President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince
3
Lebanon News
10:46
US waives $95 million in military aid to Lebanon despite Trump administration freeze: Axios
Lebanon News
10:46
US waives $95 million in military aid to Lebanon despite Trump administration freeze: Axios
4
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanon announces May 4 as the first phase of municipal elections: Minister
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanon announces May 4 as the first phase of municipal elections: Minister
5
Lebanon News
07:31
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on car in Rechknanay, Tyre district, kills one
Lebanon News
07:31
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on car in Rechknanay, Tyre district, kills one
6
Lebanon News
11:47
Israeli airstrike kills Radwan Force commander Khodor Hashem in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
11:47
Israeli airstrike kills Radwan Force commander Khodor Hashem in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims
7
Lebanon News
03:43
Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stress need to strengthen Arab cooperation in joint statement
Lebanon News
03:43
Saudi Arabia and Lebanon stress need to strengthen Arab cooperation in joint statement
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel expands occupied areas in south Lebanon, sparking concerns over new buffer zones
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Israel expands occupied areas in south Lebanon, sparking concerns over new buffer zones
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More