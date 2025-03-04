News
Lebanese President Aoun urges Arab nations to support Lebanon's sovereignty, stresses unity and Palestinian rights — the details
Lebanon News
04-03-2025 | 10:48
Lebanese President Aoun urges Arab nations to support Lebanon's sovereignty, stresses unity and Palestinian rights — the details
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun delivered a powerful address at the emergency Arab summit in Cairo on Tuesday, marking his first appearance at the council. "Though I may be the last to join this council, I stand before you after more than forty years of service as a soldier to my country and its people."
He acknowledged that Palestine is the focal point of the summit, emphasizing that his role was not to lecture but to share a perspective shaped by decades of service. His words resonated as a reminder that Palestine is not merely a geopolitical issue but a moral imperative.
"In the struggles of nations, strength lies in the power of reason, the firmness of position, the ability to persuade the world, the mobilization of public opinion, and the balance of comprehensive forces."
Aoun went further, asserting that Palestine is more than a territorial dispute—it is a cause with three dimensions: a Palestinian national right, an Arab national right, and a universal human right.
"The more we succeed in highlighting these noble dimensions of Palestine, the more we support its cause and triumph alongside it."
Conversely, he warned against reducing the Palestinian struggle to factional or regional interests, cautioning that such fragmentation would only weaken the cause.
He further called for a comprehensive approach to achieving peace in the Arab world during his speech at the Arab summit, emphasizing the importance of Palestinian rights and Arab unity.
Aoun, speaking on behalf of Lebanon, reiterated his commitment to the Palestinian cause and stressed that peace cannot be achieved without restoring the full and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.
"There will be no peace without restoring the legitimate and complete rights of the Palestinians," Aoun stated.
Aoun also highlighted Lebanon's struggle with Israeli occupation, emphasizing that Lebanon, like Palestine, continues to suffer from Israeli aggression.
"In my country, just as in Palestine, there is still land occupied by Israel and Lebanese detainees in its prisons," he said. "We will not abandon our land, forget our detainees, or leave them behind."
Aoun made a powerful call for regional solidarity, noting that any harm to an Arab neighbor affects all in the region. He also reiterated the importance of Arab nations remaining united and strong to protect Palestinian rights and promote regional peace.
In his remarks, Aoun also addressed Lebanon's position within the Arab and international communities, stressing that the country's sovereignty is inextricably linked to the success of regional and international legitimacy.
"Lebanon's full sovereignty is strengthened by Syria's recovery and Palestine's independence," he noted, reinforcing the idea that a stable, prosperous region is essential to peace.
Throughout his address, Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, stating, "The wars of others in Lebanon taught me that the Arab dimension of the Palestinian issue requires us all to be strong for Palestine to be strong."
The Lebanese president concluded his speech by emphasizing the nation's dual identity as both Lebanese and Arab. "I am 100% Lebanese and 100% Arab," Aoun said, stressing that Lebanon's future is bound to its Arab identity, rooted in shared history, culture, and mission.
