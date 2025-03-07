Minister of Public Works and Transport Fayez Rasamny emphasized on Friday that transparency is fundamental and reforms are the most critical step forward, stressing that the state has returned "strongly" and that "mistakes are not allowed."



Speaking at the launch of the digital gates project at Beirut's Airport, Rasamny said, "Any security breach would set us back, and all the conditions set by Western and Arab countries focus on reforms. Our priority is the security of the airport, ports, and the Masnaa border crossing."



The minister added that he would use all his resources to bring in the necessary technology to upgrade the airport.