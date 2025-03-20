President Aoun on International Francophonie Day: Being Francophone means standing with reason and the citizen

Lebanon News
20-03-2025 | 04:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun on International Francophonie Day: Being Francophone means standing with reason and the citizen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
President Aoun on International Francophonie Day: Being Francophone means standing with reason and the citizen

On the occasion of International Francophonie Day, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s deep ties to Francophone values, emphasizing that being Francophone goes beyond language to embody principles of reason, sovereignty, and individual freedoms.

"We are Francophones, and to be Francophone means standing with reason against all madness, and with the citizen, not the ruler," Aoun stated.

Aoun further elaborated on the philosophical and political foundations of Francophonie, highlighting the balance between faith and secularism.

"To be Francophone means being both believers and secular at the same time—giving to God what is God's and to Caesar what is Caesar's," he said, referencing the principle of separating religious and political authority.

Expanding on the political ideals associated with Francophone thought, Aoun stressed the importance of state sovereignty and democratic principles. 

"Being Francophone means upholding the absolute, permanent, and indivisible sovereignty of your state, as per Bodin’s principle; embracing the spirit of laws to combat the tyranny of any authority, as Montesquieu advocated; recognizing the people's will as the foundation of the social contract, as Rousseau envisioned; and defending freedom of thought and expression, as Voltaire championed," he explained.

Lebanon, a longstanding member of the International Organization of La Francophonie, has historically maintained strong cultural and diplomatic ties with the Francophone world. 

Lebanon News

President

Joseph Aoun

International Francophonie Day

LBCI Next
Finance Minister discusses joint projects with UN-Habitat representatives: Partnership strengthens sustainable development
US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-15

Lebanon’s stability hinges on respecting the constitution and international commitments, says President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-10

President Aoun says reforms are a Lebanese demand before being international

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-24

President Aoun to ambassadors from Francophone countries: Lebanon remains a bridge between East and West

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-08

Behind the headlines: The power of female coworker friendships in LBCI’s newsroom on International Women’s Day

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:43

Finance Minister discusses joint projects with UN-Habitat representatives: Partnership strengthens sustainable development

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam

LBCI
World News
2025-01-22

Trump says more Russian sanctions likely if no Ukraine deal

LBCI
World News
2025-03-11

Trump plays down US recession fear, market sell-off

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-12

Syria receiving positive messages from Russia, Iran: Foreign minister says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:22

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
10:22

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

Lebanese president discusses reforms, Israeli occupation with German foreign minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Loud explosions in Tyre district linked to Israeli military exercises near border

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Education minister discusses official exam preparations, proposes canceling Brevet exams

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Residents allowed into Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali after Lebanese Army completes inspection

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More