President Aoun on International Francophonie Day: Being Francophone means standing with reason and the citizen

On the occasion of International Francophonie Day, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s deep ties to Francophone values, emphasizing that being Francophone goes beyond language to embody principles of reason, sovereignty, and individual freedoms.



"We are Francophones, and to be Francophone means standing with reason against all madness, and with the citizen, not the ruler," Aoun stated.



Aoun further elaborated on the philosophical and political foundations of Francophonie, highlighting the balance between faith and secularism.



"To be Francophone means being both believers and secular at the same time—giving to God what is God's and to Caesar what is Caesar's," he said, referencing the principle of separating religious and political authority.



Expanding on the political ideals associated with Francophone thought, Aoun stressed the importance of state sovereignty and democratic principles.



"Being Francophone means upholding the absolute, permanent, and indivisible sovereignty of your state, as per Bodin’s principle; embracing the spirit of laws to combat the tyranny of any authority, as Montesquieu advocated; recognizing the people's will as the foundation of the social contract, as Rousseau envisioned; and defending freedom of thought and expression, as Voltaire championed," he explained.



Lebanon, a longstanding member of the International Organization of La Francophonie, has historically maintained strong cultural and diplomatic ties with the Francophone world.