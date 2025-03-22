Israeli artillery shells several southern Lebanese towns; rockets fired from Lebanon intercepted

Israeli artillery targeted the El Ain area in the southern Lebanese town of Yohmor Al-Shaqif on Saturday, as cross-border tensions continue to escalate.



Heavy artillery shelling also struck the outskirts of Arnoun and Kfar Tebnit, near the Khardali River.



Meanwhile, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on X that the Israeli Air Force intercepted three rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel.



According to Adraee, sirens were activated at 07:32 and 07:34 in the border town of Metula.