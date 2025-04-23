News
Israel's Gaza war plans stall amid Lebanon operations and internal rift
23-04-2025 | 13:04
Israel’s Gaza war plans stall amid Lebanon operations and internal rift
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israel’s use of targeted assassinations in Lebanon—aimed at weakening Hezbollah’s capabilities following the ceasefire—has become a point of discussion among officials considering a similar strategy in Gaza.
A video showing the assassination of an Islamic Jihad commander near Beirut on Tuesday has served as a catalyst for promoting such a strategy in the Gaza Strip.
In contrast, some officials argue that the outcome in Lebanon represents only limited success. The front remains tense, and Hezbollah continues to strengthen its military capabilities, according to security reports.
Gaza, which is nearly destroyed, differs from Lebanon in one critical way: Hamas is still holding living hostages, according to these officials.
Meanwhile, a political clash erupted Tuesday during a meeting of Israel’s security cabinet over the future of the war in Gaza.
The confrontation escalated to the point where Minister Bezalel Smotrich threatened to fire Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir if he did not follow the political leadership’s directives.
The dispute left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a difficult position, preventing him from reaching a final decision.
He postponed the meeting to allow more time to either pursue a hostage deal or intensify the war, potentially leading to a full occupation of the Gaza Strip—under pressure from Itamar Ben-Gvir and Smotrich.
The delay until Thursday followed a phone call between Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, who is pressuring Israel to move forward with a hostage deal that would include a ceasefire.
The push is creating political risk for Netanyahu’s government, as Smotrich and Ben-Gvir have threatened to resign if their demands are not met.
