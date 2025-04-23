Israel’s Gaza war plans stall amid Lebanon operations and internal rift

News Bulletin Reports
23-04-2025 | 13:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel’s Gaza war plans stall amid Lebanon operations and internal rift
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel’s Gaza war plans stall amid Lebanon operations and internal rift

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Israel’s use of targeted assassinations in Lebanon—aimed at weakening Hezbollah’s capabilities following the ceasefire—has become a point of discussion among officials considering a similar strategy in Gaza.

A video showing the assassination of an Islamic Jihad commander near Beirut on Tuesday has served as a catalyst for promoting such a strategy in the Gaza Strip.

In contrast, some officials argue that the outcome in Lebanon represents only limited success. The front remains tense, and Hezbollah continues to strengthen its military capabilities, according to security reports.

Gaza, which is nearly destroyed, differs from Lebanon in one critical way: Hamas is still holding living hostages, according to these officials.

Meanwhile, a political clash erupted Tuesday during a meeting of Israel’s security cabinet over the future of the war in Gaza. 

The confrontation escalated to the point where Minister Bezalel Smotrich threatened to fire Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir if he did not follow the political leadership’s directives.

The dispute left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a difficult position, preventing him from reaching a final decision. 

He postponed the meeting to allow more time to either pursue a hostage deal or intensify the war, potentially leading to a full occupation of the Gaza Strip—under pressure from Itamar Ben-Gvir and Smotrich.

The delay until Thursday followed a phone call between Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, who is pressuring Israel to move forward with a hostage deal that would include a ceasefire. 

The push is creating political risk for Netanyahu’s government, as Smotrich and Ben-Gvir have threatened to resign if their demands are not met.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Lebanon

Israel

Gaza

Beirut

War

Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
Displacement in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali: residents seek safe return and compensation
Displacement in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali: residents seek safe return and compensation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-17

Netanyahu's power struggle: Shin Bet chief’s ouster deepens Israel’s internal rift

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-14

Mounting Pressure: Israel’s Gaza war spurs military mutiny and calls for change

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-21

Protests surge in Israel: Netanyahu's priorities shift to government plans and Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-13

Lebanon's President emphasizes restoring internal and external confidence in Lebanon during Cabinet meeting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanon moves forward with $250M World Bank loan to reform power sector — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Power struggle in Beirut: Parliament debates governor’s role and sectarian balance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
01:04

Displacement in Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali: residents seek safe return and compensation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-22

Splits over war strategy: Israel reveals Gaza control plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israel’s Gaza war plans stall amid Lebanon operations and internal rift

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

US envoy Morgan Ortagus says Lebanon needs 'bold' leadership to move forward

LBCI
World News
05:20

Zelensky top aide says in London for downgraded Ukraine talks

LBCI
World News
08:36

Europe requires Ukraine's 'territorial integrity' in any peace deal: French presidency

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Yassine Jaber in Washington: Reforms are for Lebanon’s future, not to appease foreign powers

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:04

Lebanon secures preliminary approval to increase World Bank loan to $400 million

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanon moves forward with $250M World Bank loan to reform power sector — the details

LBCI
World News
06:03

Earthquake of magnitude 6.02 strikes Turkey, GFZ says

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

President Aoun discusses education reform with Minister Karami, urges support from Lebanese diaspora

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israel’s Gaza war plans stall amid Lebanon operations and internal rift

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

US envoy Morgan Ortagus says Lebanon needs 'bold' leadership to move forward

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More