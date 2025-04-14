President Aoun: No normalization talks with Israel; army active south of Litani without ‘Hezbollah interference’

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated that the Lebanese army is carrying out its duties south of the Litani River, dismantling tunnels and seizing weapons without interference from Hezbollah.



He emphasized that Hezbollah recognizes Lebanon's interests and that international and regional circumstances are favorable to this cooperation.



President Aoun also noted coordination with Syrian leadership to secure the borders and expressed hope for the establishment of committees to demarcate both land and maritime borders.



In a Monday interview with Al Jazeera, President Aoun clarified that the issue of normalization with Israel has not been raised with Lebanon.



He reiterated that Lebanon is committed to the resolutions of the Beirut Summit and the Riyadh Conference, supporting the formation of military, civilian, and technical committees to stabilize the country’s southern borders.



The Lebanese president also affirmed Lebanon’s support for returning to the 1949 armistice agreement.



He added that discussions on weapon exclusivity would be bilateral, specifically between the presidency and Hezbollah.



President Aoun also stressed that the decision to centralize weaponry in the state's hands has been made, with its implementation to occur through dialogue, not force