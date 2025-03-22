Hezbollah tells President Aoun and PM Salam it is not involved in recent South Lebanon escalation: Sources to LBCI

Sources told LBCI that Hezbollah has informed both Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam that it is not involved in the recent events in southern Lebanon.



The group emphasized its commitment to maintaining a ceasefire and expressed its full support for the Lebanese state.



Hezbollah reiterated its stance against any return to escalation, underlining its position as backing the state's efforts to maintain stability and security in the region.