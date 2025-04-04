Trump, Musk and Vance voice support for French far-right leader Marine Le Pen

U.S. President Donald Trump, his Vice President JD Vance and billionaire backer Elon Musk have all voiced their support to French far-right leader Marine Le Pen after she was found guilty of embezzlement and barred from running in France's 2027 presidential election.



Trump, who often labeled his legal woes as a leftist witch-hunt, drew parallels with Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Rally (RN) party, who was widely seen as a plausible presidential winner.



Reuters