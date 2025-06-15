Iran accuses Israel of 'deliberate' strike on foreign ministry building

Iran on Sunday accused Israel of deliberately targeting a foreign ministry building in Tehran, saying the "ruthless" strike wounded several civilians.



"The criminal regime of Israel launched a deliberate and ruthless strike on one of the buildings of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs," deputy foreign minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a post on X alongside a video showing blown-out windows and debris littering the floors.



"Several civilians were injured in the attack."



AFP

