Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun meets French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian in Baabda

26-03-2025 | 04:50
Lebanon&#39;s President Joseph Aoun meets French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian in Baabda
0min
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun meets French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian in Baabda

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with French President Emmanuel Macron's special envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, at the Baabda Palace. French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro attended the meeting.  

However, Le Drian left without making any statements.

