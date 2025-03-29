Lebanese Army Commander says launching rockets from Lebanon serves Israel's interests

Lebanon News
29-03-2025 | 12:18
Lebanese Army Commander says launching rockets from Lebanon serves Israel&#39;s interests
2min
Lebanese Army Commander says launching rockets from Lebanon serves Israel's interests

Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal visited the South Litani Sector Command at the Benoît Barakat Barracks in Tyre, where he met with officers and soldiers. 

He praised their essential role in serving the nation and contributing to its resilience, emphasizing that the army must protect Lebanon and its people regardless of their affiliations.  

General Haykal highlighted the army's significant efforts in carrying out its mission in South Lebanon, a commitment recognized by the leadership of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the mechanism committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement. 

He reaffirmed Lebanon's adherence to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement, following the directives of President Joseph Aoun and the Lebanese government's commitment. He also stressed the army's ongoing cooperation with UNIFIL in joint operations and coordination.  

The army chief pointed to Israel's continued occupation of Lebanese territory as the main obstacle to fully deploying the army and consolidating the ceasefire. He condemned repeated Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty and accused Israel of seeking pretexts to escalate hostilities.  

Addressing recent rocket launches from Lebanese territory into Israel, General Haykal stated that such actions ultimately serve Israel's interests. He confirmed that the army is conducting investigations to identify those responsible and has already detained several suspects for questioning.  

He also reassured troops that the army leadership is working to improve their conditions, particularly in supporting military healthcare. Concluding his visit, he extended Eid al-Fitr greetings to the soldiers.  

Following his stop in Tyre, General Haykal inspected the Maroun El Ras center of the Fifth Intervention Regiment, where he reviewed operational conditions in the unit's area of responsibility.

