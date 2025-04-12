News
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
News Bulletin Reports
12-04-2025 | 13:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport is undergoing logistical and technical upgrades to enhance its image as the face of Lebanon and restore confidence among international travelers and airline operators.
Lebanese authorities, driven by a renewed focus on preventing smuggling and illegal financial transfers, are now prioritizing adherence to international aviation standards. This shift has already generated positive local and international impressions, encouraging hopes that a more efficient and secure airport could reflect broader national progress.
Among the improvements is the creation of a fast-track line dedicated to business travelers, which is expected to reduce congestion for regular passengers by more than 15%.
The upgrades, partly financed by the national carrier Middle East Airlines (MEA), include restored and fully functioning baggage belts in arrival halls and plans to expand certain areas to accommodate incoming travelers better.
Changes are not limited to the inside of the airport.
Along the main airport road, advertising contracts that previously featured images of political figures and martyrs—mostly from Hezbollah—have been replaced with scenic photos of Lebanon, projecting a more welcoming and apolitical message to visitors.
The government aims to complete most of the current improvement phase by mid-June, before the busy summer travel season.
Notably, more than 90% of the international airlines that halted operations in Lebanon after 2019 have expressed interest in returning, including several low-cost carriers.
Officials view the airport rehabilitation as a symbolic and practical entry point to broader national recovery, with hopes that these visible efforts will mark the beginning of much-needed reform across other sectors.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Path
Reform
Beirut
Airport
Upgrades
Summer
Season
