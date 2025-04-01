Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs early Tuesday morning, calling it a dangerous escalation and a sign of Israel's hostile intentions toward Lebanon.



This marks the second attack near the capital since the ceasefire agreement on November 26.



Aoun linked the strike's timing to two key developments: Lebanon's signing of a Saudi-brokered border control agreement with Syria in Jeddah and his recent visit to Paris, where he found strong alignment with French President Emmanuel Macron on Lebanon's sovereignty and stability.



"The ongoing Israeli aggression demands that we intensify our diplomatic efforts, rallying Lebanon's allies to defend our right to full sovereignty and prevent any external violations," Aoun stated. He also warned against internal actors who might provide Israel with pretexts for further attacks.



The president emphasized the need for national unity behind Lebanon's agreed-upon goals, as outlined in his inaugural address and the government's policy statement.



He pledged to work closely with the government and its leadership to seize the opportunity for Lebanon's recovery and prevent any actions that could derail it.