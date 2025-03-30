Lebanon's General Security arrests suspects over recent rocket launches in the south

Lebanon News
30-03-2025 | 14:44
Lebanon's General Security arrests suspects over recent rocket launches in the south
0min
Lebanon's General Security arrests suspects over recent rocket launches in the south

Lebanon’s General Directorate of General Security has arrested several suspects in connection with the recent rocket launches in southern Lebanon, according to a statement from its Media Affairs Office.

The arrests come after unidentified rockets were fired on March 22 and 28, escalating tensions in the region. Authorities have intensified intelligence operations to identify those responsible and maintain stability.

The investigation is being conducted under judicial supervision, with officials working to determine accountability and take legal action against those involved.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Arrest

Investigation

General Security

