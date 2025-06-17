News
MEA adjusts flight schedules from Beirut to Jordan and Gulf region from June 18 to 20
Lebanon News
17-06-2025 | 08:14
MEA adjusts flight schedules from Beirut to Jordan and Gulf region from June 18 to 20
Due to the current situation and resulting changes in specific air routes, which have led to longer flight durations, Middle East Airlines (MEA) has announced that it will be adjusting the departure times of several flights from Beirut to Jordan and the Gulf region.
The adjustments will be in effect from June 18 to June 20, 2025.
To view the updated flight schedule, click
here
.
