MEA adjusts flight schedules from Beirut to Jordan and Gulf region from June 18 to 20

Lebanon News
17-06-2025 | 08:14
High views
0min
Due to the current situation and resulting changes in specific air routes, which have led to longer flight durations, Middle East Airlines (MEA) has announced that it will be adjusting the departure times of several flights from Beirut to Jordan and the Gulf region.

The adjustments will be in effect from June 18 to June 20, 2025.

To view the updated flight schedule, click here.

Related Articles

Videos
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

Lebanon, Iraq agree on direct flights to help stranded citizens return home

LBCI
World News
17:01

Trump administration draws line: no involvement in Iran-Israel war unless Americans attacked — Axios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Disarmament stalls: Palestinian arms deal in Beirut derailed by war, internal divisions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Flights home bring relief, but many Lebanese remain stuck overseas

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Three Israeli drones fly over Beirut’s southern suburbs, national agency reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Haifa reeling as Iranian strikes, cyberattacks overwhelm Israel's defenses

LBCI
Middle East News
04:18

Upcoming strike on Iran could surpass pager explosion op, LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh says

