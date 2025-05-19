News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Makhzoumi: Beirutis preserved power-sharing, committed to partnership through the law
Lebanon News
19-05-2025 | 08:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Makhzoumi: Beirutis preserved power-sharing, committed to partnership through the law
MP Fouad Makhzoumi, head of the National Dialogue Party, reaffirmed the commitment of Beirut's residents to the country's longstanding principle of power-sharing, saying they have upheld this balance for over 70 years.
Speaking at a press conference, Makhzoumi criticized the government's recent decision to transfer the Beirut municipal council's powers to the governor, calling it a move to strip the council of its authority.
"We must affirm our national partnership through the law," he said, stressing that legal and democratic processes remain the foundation for preserving coexistence.
Makhzoumi emphasized unity and cooperation among all residents of the capital.
"If we work together, we will succeed. Beirut will once again be the beacon of the East and a destination for Arab tourism," he said, expressing gratitude to the city's citizens and reaffirming solidarity with them. "Beirut deserves it—and so do you."
He noted that all communities contributed to the electoral process and that no side emerged as a sole winner or loser. "Beirut won through the participation of all its children," he said, extending a hand to all political groups for collaboration.
To Beirut's residents, Makhzoumi affirmed: "You have proven yourselves to be the true guarantors of Beirut's coexistence. You were and will remain the most protective of the city's image. You succeeded in a critical test, rising above all attempts at confusion and division."
Lebanon News
Fouad Makhzoumi
Beirutis
Power
Sharing
Partnership
Law
Next
Israeli drone drops bomb on car in Dhayra, South Lebanon
Hezbollah declares sweep in Baalbek municipal elections as alliance with Amal holds firm
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Amendment to the 'hijab and chastity' law: Iran abolishes the 'morality police'
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Amendment to the 'hijab and chastity' law: Iran abolishes the 'morality police'
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-12
MP Imad Al-Hout tells LBCI: Equal power-sharing in Beirut is a priority in municipal elections
Lebanon News
2025-05-12
MP Imad Al-Hout tells LBCI: Equal power-sharing in Beirut is a priority in municipal elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-23
Lebanon moves forward with $250M World Bank loan to reform power sector — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-23
Lebanon moves forward with $250M World Bank loan to reform power sector — the details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:21
MP Gebran Bassil says municipal elections exposed the myth of NGOs
Lebanon News
11:21
MP Gebran Bassil says municipal elections exposed the myth of NGOs
0
Lebanon News
10:56
Lebanese President meets Arab League chief in Cairo, reviews Baghdad Summit outcomes
Lebanon News
10:56
Lebanese President meets Arab League chief in Cairo, reviews Baghdad Summit outcomes
0
Lebanon News
09:21
Finance Minister relays Berri's readiness to convene Parliament to approve laws that would support reform
Lebanon News
09:21
Finance Minister relays Berri's readiness to convene Parliament to approve laws that would support reform
0
Lebanon News
09:20
Israeli drone drops bomb on car in Dhayra, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
Israeli drone drops bomb on car in Dhayra, South Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:47
Syria says foiled attempt to smuggle out four million captagon tablets
Middle East News
05:47
Syria says foiled attempt to smuggle out four million captagon tablets
0
World News
05:42
Kremlin says prefers diplomacy over Ukraine ahead of Putin-Trump call
World News
05:42
Kremlin says prefers diplomacy over Ukraine ahead of Putin-Trump call
0
Lebanon News
10:56
Lebanese President meets Arab League chief in Cairo, reviews Baghdad Summit outcomes
Lebanon News
10:56
Lebanese President meets Arab League chief in Cairo, reviews Baghdad Summit outcomes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16
Trump raises Israeli concerns over Iran nuclear deal; Tel Aviv sets red lines
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16
Trump raises Israeli concerns over Iran nuclear deal; Tel Aviv sets red lines
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:11
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
03:11
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:39
Early results emerge from Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel municipal elections
Lebanon News
13:39
Early results emerge from Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel municipal elections
2
Middle East News
14:50
Netanyahu claims Israel 'defeated' Hezbollah
Middle East News
14:50
Netanyahu claims Israel 'defeated' Hezbollah
3
Lebanon News
07:54
Israel strikes outskirts of Bodai in Baalbek
Lebanon News
07:54
Israel strikes outskirts of Bodai in Baalbek
4
Lebanon News
09:20
Israeli drone drops bomb on car in Dhayra, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
Israeli drone drops bomb on car in Dhayra, South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
03:11
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
03:11
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
6
Lebanon News
12:32
Voter turnout reaches 20.78% in Beirut, surpasses 46% in Baalbek-Hermel and 43% in Bekaa
Lebanon News
12:32
Voter turnout reaches 20.78% in Beirut, surpasses 46% in Baalbek-Hermel and 43% in Bekaa
7
Lebanon News
12:00
Breaking: Polls close in Lebanon’s third phase of municipal elections
Lebanon News
12:00
Breaking: Polls close in Lebanon’s third phase of municipal elections
8
Lebanon News
06:28
Aoun: Lebanon's path to peace begins with full implementation of UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
06:28
Aoun: Lebanon's path to peace begins with full implementation of UN Resolution 1701
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More