Makhzoumi: Beirutis preserved power-sharing, committed to partnership through the law

Lebanon News
19-05-2025 | 08:25
High views
Makhzoumi: Beirutis preserved power-sharing, committed to partnership through the law
2min
Makhzoumi: Beirutis preserved power-sharing, committed to partnership through the law

MP Fouad Makhzoumi, head of the National Dialogue Party, reaffirmed the commitment of Beirut's residents to the country's longstanding principle of power-sharing, saying they have upheld this balance for over 70 years.

Speaking at a press conference, Makhzoumi criticized the government's recent decision to transfer the Beirut municipal council's powers to the governor, calling it a move to strip the council of its authority.

"We must affirm our national partnership through the law," he said, stressing that legal and democratic processes remain the foundation for preserving coexistence.

Makhzoumi emphasized unity and cooperation among all residents of the capital. 

"If we work together, we will succeed. Beirut will once again be the beacon of the East and a destination for Arab tourism," he said, expressing gratitude to the city's citizens and reaffirming solidarity with them. "Beirut deserves it—and so do you."

He noted that all communities contributed to the electoral process and that no side emerged as a sole winner or loser. "Beirut won through the participation of all its children," he said, extending a hand to all political groups for collaboration.

To Beirut's residents, Makhzoumi affirmed: "You have proven yourselves to be the true guarantors of Beirut's coexistence. You were and will remain the most protective of the city's image. You succeeded in a critical test, rising above all attempts at confusion and division."

Lebanon News

Fouad Makhzoumi

Beirutis

Power

Sharing

Partnership

Law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
